Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $252.53

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $252.53 and last traded at $251.87, with a volume of 53049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $250.79.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.62.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,947,000 after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.