Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Plans Dividend of $0.82

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8184 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.46. 48,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,217. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Materials ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.