Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.2% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $56,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.14. 409,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,613. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.77. The company has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

