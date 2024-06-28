Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Plans Dividend of $0.85

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.8466 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
VB stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $218.33. 537,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
