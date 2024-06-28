Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.8466 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

VB stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.33. 537,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,904. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

