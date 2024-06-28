Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Powell Investment Advisors LLC

Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $503.95. 3,615,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,470. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company has a market capitalization of $456.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

