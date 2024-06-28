Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,135,441,000 after purchasing an additional 383,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,726 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,092,000 after buying an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $503.79. The stock had a trading volume of 555,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,293. The firm has a market cap of $456.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

