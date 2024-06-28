Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $500.89. 3,580,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,160,688. The stock has a market cap of $453.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $483.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

