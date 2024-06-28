Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) to Issue Dividend of $1.78

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.7835 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous dividend of $1.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $503.95. 3,615,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,470. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $505.74. The company has a market cap of $456.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

