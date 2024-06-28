Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Plans Dividend of $0.99

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.9889 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.69.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSEARCA VOOV traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $176.74. 78,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,218. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
