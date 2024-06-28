Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVOO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.42.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.