Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) to Issue Dividend of $0.37

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance
Shares of IVOO traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $99.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,035. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $78.54 and a 12-month high of $103.42.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- BlackBerry Stock: Strong Earnings, Profitability Challenges Ahead
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Progress Software Stock Back in the Green After Beating Forecasts
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Goldman Sachs Raises Stock Target for Affirm: Key Insights
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.