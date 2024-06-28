Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.3515 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,590. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.41 and a twelve month high of $113.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.42 and its 200-day moving average is $108.37. The company has a market capitalization of $833.72 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

