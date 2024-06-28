Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.4736 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.25. 47,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $90.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.29.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
