Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Courier Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $12,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares during the period. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 6,896,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121,670 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,823,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,130,042. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.