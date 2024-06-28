Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 7.1% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,508,000 after purchasing an additional 36,830 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mosley Wealth Management now owns 10,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $269.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

