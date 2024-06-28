Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) to Issue $0.95 Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.9519 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.40. 2,530,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,062,393. The firm has a market cap of $404.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.11. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $202.44 and a 12 month high of $270.19.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

