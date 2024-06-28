Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

