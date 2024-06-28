Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.2449 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous dividend of $1.11.
Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VPU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.52. 101,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $141.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.
About Vanguard Utilities ETF
