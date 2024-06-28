Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.24 Per Share

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.2449 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Vanguard Utilities ETF’s previous dividend of $1.11.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.52. 101,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.57 and its 200-day moving average is $141.66. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.81 and a fifty-two week high of $158.07. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

