Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Raised by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 23.4% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $113,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $159.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,533,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.07. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

