Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 1,085.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.
Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance
FPLPF stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $0.91.
Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile
