Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanquis Banking Group plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a growth of 1,085.0% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

FPLPF stock remained flat at $0.69 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $0.91.

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

Vanquis Banking Group plc engages in the provision of personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products, as well as provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, van, and light commercial vehicles.

