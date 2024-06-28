Velas Tops 24-Hour Volume of $986,265.17 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $25.37 million and approximately $986,265.17 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00046717 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013357 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,605,600,684 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

