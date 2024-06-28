Ventum Financial Increases Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Price Target to C$14.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Renewable Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE ARR traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$9.24. 10,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,749. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 209.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12 month low of C$6.60 and a 12 month high of C$9.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$284.50 million, a PE ratio of -155.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Altius Renewable Royalties had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 227.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.0482034 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

