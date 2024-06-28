VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the May 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.14. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $47.20.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

