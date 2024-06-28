VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 70.5% from the May 31st total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ USTB traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.78. The stock had a trading volume of 28,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,887. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.64.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

