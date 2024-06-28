Viking (NYSE:VIK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Viking in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Melius started coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.09.

Viking Stock Up 4.6 %

VIK opened at $32.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19. Viking has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $33.28.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $718.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viking will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

