Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Up 6.6%

Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.12. Approximately 2,754,565 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,860,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.56.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $22,136,890.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 348,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Viking Therapeutics news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 281,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $22,136,890.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 348,508 shares in the company, valued at $27,413,639.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Greg Zante sold 66,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $4,986,005.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,059,845.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 370.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

