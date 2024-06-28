Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.18. 81,540 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 66,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.91.
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.
About Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund
Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
