Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL) Shares Down 2.2%

Volatus Aerospace Corp. (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 128,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 81,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Volatus Aerospace Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a market cap of C$27.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Volatus Aerospace (CVE:VOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.30 million. Volatus Aerospace had a negative return on equity of 86.91% and a negative net margin of 27.14%.

Volatus Aerospace Company Profile

Volatus Aerospace Corp. provides integrated drone solutions for commercial and defense markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, and rest of Europe. The company offers drone services comprising of infrastructure inspection, mapping, survey, and imaging; public safety and defense equipment; and drone cargo and delivery solutions.

