Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $104.27 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $104.27 million and $3.30 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.71 or 0.00005993 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vulcan Forged PYR

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.50085989 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,120,811.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

