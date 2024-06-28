Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMMA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. 18,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,239. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.03. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

The Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (UMMA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of global ex-US securities that are determined to be Shariah-compliant based on business activities and accounting criteria. Holdings are also screened to assess ESG risks.

