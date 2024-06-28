Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $125.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of DIS opened at $102.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $186.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, with a total value of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

