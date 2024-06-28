Wanchain (WAN) Tops One Day Volume of $4.36 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 28th. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a total market cap of $38.60 million and approximately $4.36 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00046219 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00013297 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,082,328 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

