Wanchain (WAN) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $40.15 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00045344 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,078,628 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

