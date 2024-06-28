WAX 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.62 Million (WAXP)

WAX (WAXP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. WAX has a market cap of $141.07 million and $6.62 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WAX has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be bought for about $0.0409 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,188,364,218 coins and its circulating supply is 3,449,967,069 coins. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,188,364,218.411801 with 3,449,967,069.1515894 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.03833302 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $8,113,887.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

