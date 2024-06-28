Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,481 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $24,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $250.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.63 and a twelve month high of $262.09.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.