Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Acquires 48,352 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 518,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.44% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $18,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,477,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,597 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 260.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,167,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,457 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,087,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 667,805 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,863,000 after purchasing an additional 630,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,579,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,534,000 after buying an additional 590,680 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $34.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

