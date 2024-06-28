Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,289 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 29.85% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf worth $44,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Trading Up 0.1 %

PAAA stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.83. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a fifty-two week low of $49.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Profile

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

