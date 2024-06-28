Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,294 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $17,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

