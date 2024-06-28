Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $18.36 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 221,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,112 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $18,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLYV. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,160,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 80.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 17,669 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.09. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.47 and a 52-week high of $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

