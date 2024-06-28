Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of Charles Schwab worth $70,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 41,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $413,870.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total value of $402,707.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,449,251.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 658,663 shares of company stock worth $48,997,146 over the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $73.56 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $130.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.68.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.