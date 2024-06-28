Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,438 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $22,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.