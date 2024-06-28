Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 13,034 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $46,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after buying an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,059,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,131,000 after buying an additional 115,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,516,000 after buying an additional 169,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,612,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000.

VYM stock opened at $118.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.95. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

