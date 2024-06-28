Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases 473,030 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,269,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473,030 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.67% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $63,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,456.3% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average of $27.61.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

