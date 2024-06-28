Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $42,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 572,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,207,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 125,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,821,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $215.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

