Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 37,121 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,121 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned 0.61% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $67,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.24 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $52.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.75 and a 200-day moving average of $51.83.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

