Wedbush Raises Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target to $23.00

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $22.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 452.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vigil Neuroscience

Vigil Neuroscience Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the third quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 95,276 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.