WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $507.01 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last seven days, WEMIX has traded 39.4% higher against the dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $507.01 million and $4.75 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s launch date was June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 960,769,942 coins and its circulating supply is 362,823,347 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/wemix-communication. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 962,166,781.2472827 with 364,213,508.92725646 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.43274892 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $6,006,478.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

