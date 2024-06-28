Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Earns “Negative” Rating from Susquehanna

Susquehanna restated their negative rating on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WERN. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.25.

WERN stock opened at $35.74 on Monday. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.63.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $769.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after purchasing an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $168,369,000 after buying an additional 282,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,811,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,484,000 after buying an additional 33,906 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 30.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,948,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,347,000 after buying an additional 680,194 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,621,000 after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

