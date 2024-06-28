Westrock Coffee’s (WEST) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 780,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,978. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $900.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.17.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.11). Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a negative return on equity of 41.49%. The business had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.60 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Westrock Coffee will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFC Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,416,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,221,000 after purchasing an additional 478,088 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after purchasing an additional 378,866 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 256,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

