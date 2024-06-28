Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (WEEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23 on July 2nd

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF (NASDAQ:WEEI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF Stock Performance

WEEI stock opened at $23.69 on Friday. Westwood Salient Enhanced Energy Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $24.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.99.

